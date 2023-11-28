Special Olympics Ghana signs MOU with GES to promote inclusive education for persons with special needs

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, Nov. 28, GNA – Special Olympics Ghana a non-profit organization providing sports training for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Ghana Education Service to promote disability inclusion in schools for persons with special needs.

The partnership aims to foster interest in sports among children with special needs, hence providing them with opportunities for future benefits.

Mr. Charles Nyambe, President and Managing Director, Special Olympics International Africa Region speaking at the short ceremony expressed excitement having seen the growth of a partnership they had been longing to witness.

He recalled years back when the GES and the Ministry of Youth and Sports identified Special Olympics Ghana as a partner that would drive inclusive sports in schools.

“Over so many years, Special Olympics has been a global leader in delivering inclusion on and off the playing field. We do not have to duplicate efforts when experts are in our backyard to support your efforts and we invite every organization that intends to drive inclusion to partner with Special Olympics as we have the, tools, experts and data through research and we are happy to share these,” he explained.

He said Special Olympics was committed to engage over 15,000 youth with intellectual disabilities across the country with their programmes.

“Special Olympics Africa is honored to witness such an important milestone, the ratification of the commitment made by the Republic of Ghana to support the expansion of our inclusive programming in schools across the country. “

Mr. Nyambe thanked the Ghana Education Service, Special Olympics Ghana, National Sports Authority for their involvement in this journey.

Mr. Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Deputy Director General of GES also excitement having reached an agreement with the Special Olympics Ghana to promote inclusive play-based programmes in schools.

He noted the two bodies had been working in close ties on several projects, hence seeing this as an opportunity for persons with special needs.

He noted that the Ghana Education Service was committed in providing sports training for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

“I am pleased that this coalition is designed to bring the power of special Olympics to schools, community centers and sports clubs around the world,” he noted.

“We are so committed that we have 27 basic special boarding schools across the country, one senior high technical school for them, and many others,” he said.

Mr. Owusu said the Ghana Education Service had also collaborated with the Special Olympics Ghana and other entities to organize tournaments for persons with disabilities and also train teachers in the various sport disciplines.

He congratulated the Special Olympic Ghana for their efforts in promoting understanding of learners with special education needs in schools and communities.

Dr. Ebenezer Owusu, Board Chairman of Special Olympics Ghana also Ghana Education Service and the Ministry of Education for the opportunity to reach over 100 schools and communities nationwide.

