Sick GRNMA member in Bolgatanga receives support  

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Nov. 8, GNA – Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, the President of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), has presented a cheque of GH¢15000.00 to a sick member at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

The gesture was to enable the member, who is a staff of the Hospital to settle her medical bills that were not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr Anoyas Musah Iddrisu, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chairman of the GRNMA, who presented the cheque on behalf of the Association’s President, told the Ghana News Agency, that it was not the first time that leadership had supported members in good standing in times of challenges.

He said GH¢50.00 was deducted monthly from members’ salaries into a Health Fund of the Association, which was used to support sick members in good standing.

He said sick members who applied for support, got a minimum of GH¢5, 000.00 and a maximum amount of GH¢50, 000.00 depending on their health conditions.

He said sick members who suffered various health conditions that were not covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), were required to apply for support from the fund.

He said leadership at the Municipal level strictly scrutinised all application forms from members in good standing, including visits to purported sick members by leadership to ascertain the veracity of applications and reported to leadership in the Region who also reported the same to national leadership.

He said upon further scrutiny at the national level, to be sure the information was credible, funds to the applicant through the regional leadership were released.

Mr Iddrisu in the company of the Municipal Secretary, Mr Mohammed Dokurugu, explained that the essence of the strict scrutiny at all levels of leadership was to ensure that no member outsmarted the system.

He said the GRNMA was the ‘Mother Association’ of all nurses and midwives in Ghana with the bargaining certificate, adding that “GRNMA is a very active Association and works to ensure the welfare of members.

“We urge members not to keep their illness secret but seek support for illnesses that are beyond the NHIS,” the Municipal Chair said.

He encouraged members in good standing to make their ill health conditions known to leadership for the needed support and called on all nurses and midwives, especially newly posted to join the GRNMA to enjoy the several benefits it offered.

Madam Catherine Anyoka, the Deputy Chief Nursing Officer of the Hospital, applauded the GRNMA for the care and support it had over the years offered to members in the hospital, and urged leadership to continue.

Madam Veronica Anibire, the beneficiary, after receiving the cheque, thanked Mrs Ofori-Ampofo and the leadership of the Association for their support and said it would aid her in settling her medical bills and other expenses.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

