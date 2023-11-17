Shallie Abbiusi rallies more support for Akosombo spillage victims in Mepe

Accra, Nov. 17, GNA – Celebrated Ghana-based Belgian on-air personality Shallie Abbiusi has made a clarion call for support for the people of Mepe, who have been adversely affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

The award-winning TV reality star, upon an invitation by North Tongu Member of Parliament Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, joined businessman Freedom Jacob Ceasar to donate to flood victims.

“This flood situation gets me emotional whenever I see its devastating effects. I will support in any way I can, even as authorities are working tirelessly to restore the affected communities back to normal,” she said.

Shallie’s latest visit comes barely two weeks after her previous trip to the town, where she toured two out of the 21 camps, which are currently housed in schools due to the devastating floods that have disrupted education in the area.

The TV personality stated that she took it upon herself to step up and provide crucial aid to the flood victims and helped to deliver essential relief items, including clothing and sanitary pads for women, to provide immediate assistance to the vulnerable.

She noted that her efforts seek to raise awareness about the ongoing challenges faced by the community and encouraged others to extend a helping hand and rally support for the affected communities.

In other related developments, the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, recently announced a GH¢220 million relief package for the thousands of displaced victims who have been affected by the spillage.

GNA

