Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan to install diesel plant at Sofokrom landfill site  

Sekondi (W/R), Nov1, GNA-The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, is to install a diesel plant at Sofokrom landfill site in the Metropolis.

This follows an agreement, dubbed, “Waste Access and Partnership Agreement” it entered with “Nehlsen Ghana Waste-to-Diesel Plant Limited.”

The installation work, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024, would be completed within 24 months, and produce about 43 million litres of diesel per year.

Mr Abdul Mumin-Issah, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), who announced this at the opening of the second ordinary meeting of the fourth session of the eighth Assembly, at Sekondi, said when in operation, the STMA was expected to generate three per cent of proceeds from the sale of the diesel to commercial entities and other industries.

He said the move was part of the Assembly’s resolve to tackle sanitation deficits within the Metropolis while expanding its revenue mobilization base.

According to him, as part of the Assembly’s drive to ensure effective and efficient waste collection services in the Metropolis, 10 communal skip containers had been secured in partnership with Technip FMC to enhance waste collection services in some identified low-income communities in the Metropolis, including New Takoradi, Twuabewu, Ebokrom, Kansaworodo and Mempeasem.

Mr Mumin-Issah indicated that the arrangement would begin in November, adding that at the inception stage, the Assembly would be responsible for the lifting of containers, until a formal contract was drafted between the Assembly and Zoomlion was signed and put into effect.

On security issues, he noted that the Metropolis was calm except for the usual cases of petty thefts.

The MCE, however, expressed worry over the activities of some scrap dealers, saying their operations were evolving into a menace, which needed to be addressed.

“The Assembly is taking steps to regularize the operations of scrap dealers whilst the police are also on the lookout to apprehend those engaged in illegal activities, including the theft of electrical cables. Let us all be vigilant and support in this fight,” Mr Mumin-Issah said.

On revenue mobilization, he said they targeted Internally Generated Funds (IGF) of a total of GH¢ 17,560,042.34 but managed to mobilize GH¢8,916,011.80 as of September, representing a 50.77 percentage revenue.

For expenditure, the MCE said the Assembly had a budgeted expenditure on the IGF at GH¢1,024,419.48 but had an actual expenditure of GH¢564,395.52 as of September, representing 55 per cent.

He said: “Like most MMDAs across the country, if not all, the Assembly’s revenue performance has been significantly affected by the difficulties with the rollout of the revised Property Rate Collection Policy.”

Nonetheless, Mr Mumin-Issah said management remained determined to work harder at maximizing collections from other revenue sources to mitigate the effect on their overall performance as an Assembly.

On education, he indicated that the Assembly, through GETFUND procured and distributed 1,500 dual desks to selected schools to help address furniture deficit within the Metropolis.

The Assembly also supported the Metro Education Directorate with an amount of GH₵70,000 to organize the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination Mock Examination to prepare students adequately towards the main Examination, he said.

On agriculture, the MCE noted that in line with the implementation of the Government’s Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme the Department of Agriculture had collaborated with the Twin Cities in the Sustainable Partnership Project to supply 5,000 coconut seedlings and 1,000 fruit trees to over 65 beneficiary farmers within the Metropolis.

Similarly, under the programme, Mr Mumin-Issah said close to 5,000 farmers had so far been supplied with pesticides as a means to control the spread of fall armyworm on maize plants and vegetables on their farms.

On health, he disclosed that the Kojokrom Health Centre had been completed by the Assembly and would soon be commissioned to enable residents to access healthcare at the facility.

For roads, he admitted that the conditions of roads within the Metropolis were in deplorable states.

“Despite these challenges, the Assembly, through the Department of Urban Roads has undertaken various interventions to avert the situation, making roads quite motorable,” he added.

Mr John Buckman, the Presiding Member, asked the Assembly to take steps to sensitize members of the public on the need to pay their rates by way of announcements, public engagements and using the same platforms to educate property owners on how to access platforms designated for the payment of property rates.

