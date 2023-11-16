Second Lady to be special guest of honour at Sustainability and Social Investment Awards 2023

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Nov. 16, GNA – The Second Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, will be the Special Guest at the 7th Edition of the Sustainability and Social Investment (SSI) Awards 2023 to be held in Accra on Friday, November 17, 2023.

The Awards on the theme: “Sustainability and the Economy: Creating a Sustainable Future” sought to acknowledge individuals and organizations making significant contributions to sustainable development and social investment in Ghana.

The event will also have Professor Richard K. Amankwah, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology as Guest of Honour.

A statement signed by Professor Douglas Boateng, Chairman of the Award Board, said the ceremony would serve as an impactful platform to showcase innovative initiatives from organisations that are making a real and sustainable difference to communities where they operate.

He said the night would witness strategies that foster economic growth, preserve the environment, and enhance social well-being.

He said the presence of the Second Lady at the Awards 2023 underscores her commitment to promoting sustainable practices and social investment in the country.

“Mrs. Bawumia’s involvement is expected to inspire others to embrace sustainability as a pivotal driver for economic development,” he said.

The Chairman said Prof Amankwah brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the Awards 2023.

With a strong focus on research and innovation, Prof. Amankwah has played a pivotal role in advancing sustainable mining practices in Ghana.

His presence at the event will undoubtedly shed light on the critical role that academia plays in driving sustainability and social investment.

“With the Second Lady and UMaT VC as special guests, the SSI Awards 2023 promises to be an exceptional event that will set the stage for a sustainable future in Ghana,” he added.

Prof Boateng said the awards ceremony would provide a platform for networking and knowledge sharing, as stakeholders from various sectors come together to exchange ideas and best practices.

The SSI Awards 2023 will serve as a catalyst for change, encouraging individuals, organizations, and policymakers to prioritize sustainability and social investment in their respective fields.

“By recognizing and celebrating those who have made significant contributions to these areas, the event will inspire others to aspire to contribute no matter how small. It is our duty to prepare society for generations to come,” Prof Boateng added.

