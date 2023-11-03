Rotary District 9104, Red Cross partner to support flood victims

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, Nov 02, GNA – Rotarians in Rotary District 9104 comprising 65 clubs in Ghana as well as over 45 Rotaract clubs are partnering with the Ghana Red cross to support victims and communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

On Tuesday, Rotary District 9104 and Rotaract leaders presented an ECOBANK cheque of GHCs 100,000 to the Ghana Red Cross, in Accra.

The presentation of the cheque was a sequel to the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that spelt out modalities through which Rotarians in Rotary District 9104 would team up with any form of support to assist the Red Cross to carry out relief activities to people and communities affected by the flood.

In the MOU Rotarian and Rotractors through their clubs and partners in service and business would harness financial resources, logistics and any other form of support to assist the Ghana Red Cross carry out relief activities including medical assistance to communities and victims affected by the floods.

The Red Cross on its part would carry out the necessary assessment and community engagement, evaluate the situation and recommend the most appropriate intervention and support required.

Mr David Osei Amankwah Jnr, District Governor of Rotary District 9104, supported by Past District Governor Robert Atta, District Governor Nominee, Nana Yaa Siriboe, District Rotaract Representative Dennis Amakye in the presence of other Rotary and Rotaract leaders presented the cheque at brief ceremony on Wednesday.

Mr Amankwah said the presentation was to support the people and communities in the Volta Basin affected by the floods.

He said the district chose to partner the Red Cross over other organisations because of its international appeal, its professionalism and ability to deliver desired results.

“You are already on the grounds, and we know that you have good information on all that is going on and where the needs are,” Mr Amankwah said.

Mr Amankwah gave assurance that members in the district, many of whom are professionals, were ready to offer their skills to assist the disaster affected communities.

He said: “More importantly, there are other resources which are soft in nature, which is professional support such as health screening and all manner of support, which we are putting together and will make available to you as additional support besides the cash or physical support that we are giving.

He charged the Red Cross Society to ensure a fair and effective distribution of relief items that would be procured.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Red Cross were Solomon Gayoni, Secretary General of Ghana Red Cross and supported by team members including Cyril Amegashie, Patrick Brenya, and Thomas Aapore.

Mr Gayoni said he and the Red Cross Society were happy about the donation.

“For me and for the Red Cross, we are happy because our main or core activities include helping people in times of crisis. And we are all aware of the crisis these vulnerable people are in and for that matter if you must collaborate with the Ghana Red Cross at least to alleviate their suffering, I think it is in the right direction,” Mr Gayoni said.

Rotary International is a renowned global organization that brings together 1.4 million individuals, neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem solvers dedicated to creating positive change worldwide, who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.

Ghana last July became one single-country District of the Rotary Club International following efforts of the various Rotary Clubs in Ghana to meet the prescribed criteria for being a district by having a minimum of 75 clubs and 2,500 members.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

