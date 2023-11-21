Rotary Club inducts new members, calls for dedicated service

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), Nov. 21, GNA – The Rotary Club of Wa has inducted five new members into the Club urging committed, dedicated, and selfless service to humanity as the motto of the Club enjoins all members to do.

Rotary Club is built on its motto, “service above self,” through financial and non-financial resources donations of members to impact society, especially the less privileged.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Wa to induct the new members, Rotarian David Osei Amankwah Jnr, the District Governor (DG) of Rotary International District 9104, said Rotary was all about generous sacrificial services to the society for others to benefit.

“We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give”, Mr Amankwah stated and added that Rotarians were not endowed with massive wealth except the wealth of purpose, what needs to be done to impact lives.

He observed that the theme for the 2023/2024 Rotary year, “Create Hope in the World”, was not a mere slogan but a call to action for all Rotarians to play their roles to create hope in society since “The business of Rotary is the business of people.”

The DG cited the polio and the tree planting projects of Rotary as some of the interventions of the organisation to impact humanity.

He added that the Rotary District 9104 was also mobilising about $100,000.00 by March 2024 to send Ghanaian children with heart conditions to India for free heart surgery.

He therefore encouraged all Rotarians and non-Rotarians to commit themselves to contribute to realising that objective saying, “Let us commit ourselves to service.”

Mr Agambire Alhassan Inusah, the President of the Rotary Club of Wa, also reiterated the commitment of Rotarians to serve saying, “If you are here, you are here to serve to make an impact in the lives of others”.

He said as part of the efforts of the Club to impact lives within the 2023/2024 Rotary year, it had, among other things, completed 11 impactful projects from July to November 2023.

They included the donation of medical equipment to the Sabuli Health Centre in the Jirapa Municipality and Wa Prison Project.

He said the Club had also extended its services to the Savannah Region, where it was supporting the upkeep of an orphanage in Nakwabi in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District.

As part of the support, the Club was providing a cash transfer of GHS14,000.00 feeding remittance per month to the orphanage for 12 months – from February 2023 to January 2024.

It also constructed a water closet (WC) bio-digester toilet with handwashing facilities for the orphanage at the cost of GH₵67,189.73.

Mr Inusah said those interventions and many other projects of the Club were geared towards giving the beneficiaries hope of improved lives and well-being with the support of its partners in Canada.

Dr. Thomas More, a Pathologist at the Upper West Regional Hospital, who spoke on behalf of the newly inducted members, thanked the leadership of Rotary for accepting them into the Club and assured them of their dedication and commitment to contributing to meeting the objective of the organisation.

The official working visit of the DG of Rotary District 9104 to the Rotary Club of Wa was in the company of Rotarian Rudolph Adageba Kantum, Assistant Governor (AG) of the Rotary District 9104.

The team inaugurated an Interact Club at the St. Francis Xavier Minor Seminary in Wa, the premier Interact Club in the Upper West Region, and unveiled a Rotary/Polio signage constructed opposite the Wa Airport gate.

GNA

