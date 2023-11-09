Rocky Dawuni set to perform at Linujil Festival at Yendi Municipality

By Solomon Gumah

Bunbong (N/R), Nov 09, GNA – Rocky Dawuni, an internationally acclaimed Reggae Musician, and three-time Grammy Nominee, is set to perform at this year’s annual Linujil Festival at Bunbong in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region.

The Bunbong Linujil Festival, translated as Bunbong Yam Festival, is slated for November 18, 2023, at the forecourt of the Bunbong Chief Palace.

The event would feature live performances of Mr Dawuni’s Bizung School of Music and Dance, acoustic among other surprise guest artists.

The festival, which brings together hundreds of festive lovers both home and abroad annually, is celebrated by the Konkomba ethic group in the Yendi, Saboba, Gushegu, Mion, Chereponi and Zabzugu Districts as a way of expressing their gratitude to God for a successful and bountiful harvest season.

In an interview with the GNA, Ubor Wumbe Dawuni, Chief of Bunbong, said the festival was officially instituted eight years ago to celebrate the gallant farmers in the area, promote unity and other socio-economic activities.

He said the festival was also a platform to engage communities on the importance of their culture and traditions, education, agriculture, entrepreneurship and the need to coexist peacefully for sustainable development.

He said, “This festival is celebrated to inspire the younger generation to uphold the virtues of our forefathers, and the need for them to work harder for the common interest of the communities and the country at large.”

Ubor Wumbe, whilst calling on other ethnic groups to patronise the festival, admonished the youth in the area to eschew violence and endeavour to allow tolerance and togetherness to be their guiding principles.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

