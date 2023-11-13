Road crashes kill 29 people within nine months in Bono Region

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Nov. 13, GNA – Twenty-people (29) perished through 102 recorded road crashes in the Bono Region, Madam Abigail Atinpoka, the Acting Bono Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) has said.



She said 99 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the crashes recorded between January and September 2023.



Nonetheless, Madam Atinpoka said the crashes recorded this year had reduced as compared to 103 crashes which caused 59 deaths and 139 injuries in the region in 2022 within the same period.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of a photo exhibition on road crashes, held by the Authority in Sunyani, Madam Atinpoka said speeding had contributed to about 39 per cent of crash fatalities and therefore advised commercial drivers in particular, to avoid speeding, wrongful overtaking and overloading of their vehicles too.



Madam Atinpoka said driver error and negligence contributed to about 90 percent of all road crashes in the country, and appealed to drivers to be careful and observe road signs to help reduce these incidents expecially as Christmas approached.



She also advised passengers to remember to always wear their seatbelts, and also check drivers against speeding as controlling crashes on the road required collective approach.



Madam Atinpoka explained that the exhibition exercise was to expose the public to the realities of crashes, fatalities and scenes to make them appreciate and contribute to bringing these incedence down to the barest minimum.

GNA

