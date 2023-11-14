Media Commission issues final warning to Media General over “inciteful broadcast”

Accra, Nov 14, GNA – The National Media Commission (NMC) has issued a “final” warning to Media General over “inciteful broadcast” against the heads of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The NMC in a letter signed by George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary and addressed to the management of Media General, cited Blessed Godsbrain Smart, widely known as Captain Smart, for allegedly insulting the Service chiefs and other commanders, accusing them of embezzlement of peacekeeping funds.

“Last week, your Station carried an inciteful broadcast in which Captain Smart directly insulted the Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) as ‘beasts’.

“He claimed the officers embezzled monies meant for soldiers on peace keeping operations, but offered no evidence to back his claims.”

The NMC described Captain Smart’s statement as not only unprofessional, but dangerous and requested the Accra-based media house to, as a matter of urgency, withdraw the insults and apologise to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), his commanders and Ghanaians for the use of “vulgar language”.

It also requested evidence of Captain Smart’s claims before November 19, 2023.

The NMC said the caution was the second it issued to the Station and asked the management to put measures in place to stop the “dangerous behaviour” and comply with the NMC’s regulations.

GNA

