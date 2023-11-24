PURC reduces electricity tariff for fourth quarter, water goes up

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA – The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has reduced electricity tariff by 1.52 per cent, the only downward review for consumers for 2023.

All previous adjustment since the beginning of the year, saw electricity tariff increased, considering the prevailing conditions at the time.

The Regulator increased water tariff by 0.34 per cent for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The new tariffs would be effective December 01, 2023, to February 29, 2024.

Per the approved electricity rates payable by consumers for fourth quarter 2023, residential lifeline customers, would be paying 0.6348 GHS/kWh, compared with the 0.6446 GHS/kWh, effective December 1.

All other residential customers would be paying between 1.4057 GHS/kWh and 2.0271 GHS/kWh, with a service charge of 10.7309 GHS/kWh.

Non-residential customers would pay between 1.2691 GHS/kWh and 2.0161 GHS/kWh, with a service charge of 12.4282 GHS/kWh.

For special load tariff customers, low voltage users would pay an Energy Charge of 2.0088 GHS/kWh, medium voltage users – 1.5252 GHS/kWh, high voltage users, 1.6007 GHS/kWh.

High voltage steel companies would be paying an energy charge of 1.1290 GHS/kWh, effective December 1, while high voltage mines would pay 3.998573 GHS/kWh.

For water, residential customers would pay 4.7401 GHS/m3, from December 1, from the existing 4.7239 GHS/m3.

Non-Residential would pay 14.19 GHS/m3 from the existing 14.1394 GHS/m3 while Commercial customers would pay 25.38 GHS/m3 from the existing 25.2962 25.38 GHS/m3.

The tariff for sachet water producers, bottled water and drinks, industrial, public institutions/government departments, public standpipes, ports and harbours, and bulk supply, have al increased, effective December 1.

The review incorporated movement in key uncontrollable factors – exchange rate between the US dollar and the Ghana Cedi, domestic inflation rate, the electricity generation mix, and the cost of fuel, mainly natural gas.

Dr Ishmael Ackah, Executive Secretary, PURC, explained that the review was done to keep the utility service providers financially viable and make them deliver on their services to consumers

“In addition, the Commission considered the competitiveness of industries and the general living conditions of the Ghanaian,” Dr Ackah said in the fourth quarter review.

A Weighted Average Ghana Cedi-US Dollar Exchange Rate of GHS11.9264 was used for the fourth quarter of 2023, including an under recovery of Ghs0.3792.

The Commission also used an average three-month projected inflation rate of 40.43 per cent for the fourth quarter of 2023 to arrive at the new tariffs for electricity and water.

Again, an applicable weighted average cost of gas – US$7.6426/MMBtu, and projected hydro-thermal generation mix for the fourth quarter – 31.91 per cent for hydro and 68.09 per cent for thermal were considered for the adjustment.

