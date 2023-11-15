Promote and patronise locally produced organic products – Plan International 

By Benjamin Akoto

Techiman (BE/R), Nov. 15, GNA-Mr Eric Ayaba, the Programme Influence and Impact Area Manager for the Northern Sector of Plan International Ghana, has called for the promotion and patronage of locally produced organic products to enhance citizens’ health and wellbeing.

Speaking at the Bono East Regional Trade and Exhibition fair, of the Women’s Innovation for Sustainable Enterprises (WISE) Project, the Techiman advised local entrepreneurs to capitalize on available opportunities to promote and sell their products too.

The WISE project, funded by Global Affairs Canada, is a five-and-a-half-year initiative built on three pillars, Gender Equality, Women’s Economic Empowerment, and Entrepreneurship.

It specifically targets women and is being implemented by Plan International Ghana and Plan International Canada, in collaboration with two local Non-Governmental Organizations (Urbanet and WIDO) and other strategic partners.

Launched in January 2020, the project aims to improve the social standing of approximately 12,641 women aged 19-55 years with objectives to create economic opportunities, and increase women’s control over resources and decision-making and is expected to conclude in March 2025.

The primary objective of the WISE project is to empower women in targeted areas across the Northern, Bono, Bono East, and Ahafo regions, ensuring their rights to economic empowerment, well-being, and inclusive economic growth are realized.

The regional trade expo aimed to display the results and impact of the WISE project thus far, while also promoting awareness and education on organic products, and creating market opportunities for green products.

Mr Ayaba highlighted the immense value and benefit of the implementation of the WISE project in the country, impacting positively on children, and youth, with emphasis on girls, and stressed the importance of empowering and engaging women in decision-making processes.

Women should not be an afterthought, instead involve them actively in shaping the country’s progress.

Nana Amponsah Yeboah Takra II, the Ankobeahene of the Techiman Traditional Area, emphasised the pivotal role of entrepreneurship in pushing economic growth and development.

“Countries such as China and Taiwan are prime examples of how entrepreneurship can transform global commerce,” he cited.

Nana Takra II, therefore, encouraged the youth and women to seize the opportunities available in the entrepreneurship sector and consider learning trade, rather than over-relying on the government for employment.

