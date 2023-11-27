Pro-Palestinian protestors shut down Manhattan Bridge

New York, Nov. 27, (tca/dpa/GNA) – Throngs of pro-Palestinian protestors shut down both sides of the Manhattan Bridge for nearly four hours on Sunday, according to police.

The demonstrators flooded the span around 1:45 pm (1845 GMT) on one of the busiest travel days of the year, cops said.

Over 1,000 protestors called for a ceasefire at the demonstration organized by self-described anti-Zionist organization Jewish Voice for Peace.

The demonstrators sat in the roadway at the Manhattan-side approach to the bridge and hung a gigantic banner that read “Let Gaza Live” on the iconic granite arch, video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, shows.

The bridge reopened to traffic around 5:40 pm and it was not immediately clear if there were any arrests, police said. On Thursday, protestors stormed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan, forcing some of the parade’s 26 floats, 32 balloons and 8,000 participants to avoid them as police worked to remove them from the parade’s path.

GNA

