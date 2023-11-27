December in Ghana: National Theatre to stage “The gods are not to blame”, others

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Nov. 27, GNA – A series of social activities are setting the tone for the celebration of this year’s Christmas and New Year festivities.

As always, revellers would be looking forward to memorable experiences in the entertainment space.

The flagship ‘December in Ghana’ events, sometime next week, will be the melting pot of all the thrills and spills with a mixed bag of must-attend events at the National Theater, which is one of the cosy places to be.

A variety of musical and stage dramas have been lined up from 2nd December to 22nd December 2023, and all it takes is a minimum rate of GH¢ 50 to enjoy any of the stunning theatricals.

Top on the list is the ‘Gods Are Not Blame’ which comes off next weekend.

The National Drama Company will re-enact one of the biggest stage dramas, originally written by Ola Rotimi, which tells the tragic story of Odewale, who was foreseen to end up killing his father to marry his mother.

The Production, led by Artistic Director-in-Residence, Mr George Quaye, has talented actor, Andrew Tandoh-Adote, as the lead character (Odewale) with support from veteran performers including, Mr David Dontoh, Fred Amugi, Naa Ashorkor, Mawuli Semevor, and other viable cast, who will bring the action-packed show to life.

‘Gods Are Not Blame’, the organisers say, is not mere entertainment, but has lots of educational and moral values, which fit into the current Ghanaian dispensation, and audiences cannot afford to miss the well-documented narrative as gates open twice at 4 pm and 8 pm on Friday and Saturday.

On 7th December, the National Symphony Orchestra, at 6 pm, will host the ‘Home Coming Bash’- a selection of popular Ghanaian and classical music.

The National Drama Company will reappear on 8th December with the drama: “The Son of Umbelle”.

“The Son of Umbelle” tells the story of Joshua, the son of Madam Umbele, who built an empire and made men her slaves. He falls in love with the daughter of ‘Sumako’ who is believed to carry a family curse on her head. Guests at this show will find out how Joshua accomplishes his mission in his community shrouded in its superstitious beliefs.

On 13th December, the ‘Love for Africa’ music concert will come off with an all-African music performance.

Another drama, ‘Dilemma of a Ghost’, will feature on 14th December at 6 pm.

This show narrates the dilemma of Ato, a Ghanaian from the Odumna clan, who returns to Ghana from his studies in North America as a graduate and brings with him a black American wife.

How Ato manages his life as a graduate between his family and his wife, Eulalie, whose culture is different from that of the Odumna clan, will be a delight to watch.

On 15th December, Gajia Dunia, a dance piece that explores the journey called life and its complexities will be staged by the National Dance Company.

A dance piece and acts that highlight conflicts in our societies dubbed: “Images of Conflict” will take place on 20th December.

On 21st December, Ayiiyi, a total theatre performance that uses music, dance, and drama as a vehicle to showcase the unique Ghanaian regional cultures will be performed by all resident groups at the National Theater.

All of these will be crowned on 22nd December with the drama ‘Bride of the Gods’, in which “a high priest catches the only daughter, who is betrothed to the gods of their land, in an uncompromising position with ‘Subinzali’, his head servant”.

“The high priest imprisons Subinzali awaiting execution as a sacrifice to the gods. Can Nderize who is referred to as the flute of the gods exonerate her loved one? Or will the gods punish the two love birds for disregarding the oath the high priest has sworn to the gods?”

These and other questions will be answered by the National Drama Company in the coming weeks.

The National Theatre, therefore, entreats all and sundry to come and experience the best of entertainment that projects the rich culture of Ghana.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

