Plan International Ghana’s WISE Project has transformed our lives — Beneficiaries

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Nov 3, GNA – Some women groups in the Kumbungu and Tolon Districts of the Northern Region have said, Plan International Ghana’s Women’s Innovation for Sustainable Enterprises (WISE) project has transformed their lives and brought relief to them.

They said the WISE project had improved their livelihoods and income generating strategies including savings, investment, record keeping, branding and other basic business management skills.

They were speaking at the project’s maiden exhibition and fair forum held in Tamale, which brought together various stakeholders including traditional authorities and other partners.

Plan International Ghana, an international NGO, in partnership with some local NGOs, with funding support from Global Affairs Canada in January 2020, begun the WISE project, targeting four regions including Northern, Bono East, Bono and Ahafo.

The five-year project is intended to benefit about 12,641 direct beneficiaries and some 156,000 indirect beneficiaries in the replication and sustainability of agribusiness and green businesses development.

Madam Gifty Adam, a beneficiary of the project in soya production from Chanzegu community in the Kumbungu District, said it had improved her management, budgeting and branding prowess.

Another beneficiary, Madam Bamunu Peter from Nijayili community in the Tolon District, who is into beekeeping said she was now able to financially support her husband in the upkeep of their family from the proceeds of her business.

Mr Eric Ayaba, Northern Programme Impacts and Influencing Area Manager of Plan International Ghana, who was represented at the event, said the project forms part of measures to position women for accelerated entrepreneurship and economic development.

He said it was also tailored to address economic disparities, improve women’s competence in running social enterprises as well as enhance social recognition of women’s contribution as economic actors.

Madam Rose Aawulenaa, WISE Project Manager at Plan International Ghana, said under its Village Savings and Loans Association, about 516 women savings groups had been established in all its operational centres to enhance the culture of savings among them.

She said as part of efforts to guarantee women’s economic rights and gender equality, some 13,619 women’s capacity were being built.

She said the project, which piloted 20 centres for its safe space concept for breast feeding mothers, now had a total of 65 centres across the regions.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who was represented at the event, commended Plan International Ghana and its implementing partners for securing the economic rights of women in the country.

GNA

