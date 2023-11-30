Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports pledges support for Youth Financing Agenda

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Nov 30, GNA – The Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports has formally pledged its support for the Youth Empowerment for Life’s (YEFL-Ghana) Youth Financing Agenda to advocate adequate funding for the National Youth Policy.

This was during a closed-door meeting held at the Parliament House, where a delegation from YEFL-Ghana and a representative from the Youth Policy Champions, engaged Members of the Committee to discuss the outcome of YEFL-Ghana’s research on youth financing.

This was in a statement issued by YEFL-Ghana signed by Mr Alhassan Abdul Ganiyu, Technical Advisor for Youth, Advocacy, and Gender at YEFL-Ghana, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Tamale on Thursday.

The statement said, “Funded by The Empowerment for Life Programme, YEFL-Ghana conducted extensive research on youth financing as part of its broader ‘Fund the Youth Policy’ advocacy campaign.”

It said the research, which analysed funding trends to the National Youth Authority (NYA) spanning 2017 through 2022, was presented by Mr Alhassan Abdul Ganiyu, Technical Advisor for Youth, Advocacy, and Gender at YEFL-Ghana.

It said the focus of the presentation was on identifying gaps in the utilisation and disbursement of funds from the District Assemblies Common Fund to the NYA.

The statement said, “During the meeting, Mr Kwaku Agyenim-Boateng, Chairman of the Committee, and Mr Kwabena Mensah Woyome, Ranking Member on the Committee, expressed their sincere appreciation for the initiative and applauded YEFL-Ghana’s dedicated efforts in championing youth development.”

It said the Committee pledged to closely examine the youth financing strategy, cross-verify figures from the District Assemblies Common Fund, and scrutinise projects undertaken by the NYA in collaboration with YEFL-Ghana.

It added that the Committee recommended that YEFL-Ghana and the youth community should follow up on the NYA’s construction initiatives for validation purposes and engaging an expert to analyse the youth resource centers.

The statement said, “This collaborative effort signifies a pivotal step towards advancing youth empowerment and ensuring effective allocation of resources for the betterment of Ghana’s youth.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

