Parliamentary debate on 2024 Budget begins on November 21

By Iddi Yire,

Accra, Nov 17, GNA – The Parliamentary debate on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government will begin on Tuesday, November 21.

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, made the disclosure during his presentation of the Business Statement of the House for the week ending, Friday, November 24.

He said following the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government, a two-day post-Budget workshop was scheduled for the participation of all Members of Parliament (MPs) beginning from Saturday, November 18, to Sunday, November 19, at the Chamber of Parliament House in Accra.

He said though the ensuing week would be dedicated to the debate for the approval of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government for the 2024 Financial Year, some Ministers had been scheduled to respond to parliamentary questions.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the Business Committee was proposing that the debate on the Budget Statement took place during the morning session (1000 hours to 1400 hours) while Ministers responded to parliamentary questions during the afternoon session (1400 hours to 1800 hours).

“Mr Speaker, in view of this proposal, the Committee urged Ministers of State to take note of the arrangement and accordingly plan their work schedule to facilitate the business of the House.”

He said the closing time for each sitting day for the ensuing week would be 1800 hours.

GNA

