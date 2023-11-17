Palestinian militants killed in military operation in West Bank

Ramallah, West Bank, Nov 17, (dpa/GNA) – Several Palestinian militants, have been killed in an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the West Bank.

Three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike, the Ministry of Health in Ramallah announced on Friday. A further 15 people were injured in the military operation, which lasted several hours.

According to Palestinian reports, the dead were members of the Jenin Brigades, which is affiliated with the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization. Israel’s military in turn, spoke of “at least five terrorists killed.”

An armed “terrorist cell” was attacked from the air during the operation, the army said. Attackers who threw explosive devices and shot at the soldiers, were also shot at, it said. Eight suspects were detained and weapons and ammunition were confiscated, it added.

Videos circulating on social media showed a swathe of devastation, following the operation. At least one street was torn up by the military. According to Israeli reports, residents had previously placed explosive devices under and next to the road.

The situation in the West Bank has deteriorated significantly, since the start of the war on October 7 between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip.

According to the Ministry of Health, at least 195 Palestinians have been killed since then. There are also increasing reports of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

According to the ministry, 391 Palestinians have died in Israeli military operations in the West Bank, in confrontations or during their own attacks, since the beginning of the year.

GNA

