Over 300 alleged witches receive psychological support to enhance mental health

By Solomon Gumah

Gambaga (NE/R), Nov. 10, GNA – A total of 330 alleged witches at four camps in the Northern and North East Regions have received psychological support to enhance their mental health and well-being.

Beneficiaries of the week-long engagement were from the Gambaga alleged witches’ camp in the North East Region, and Kukuo, Gnani and Kpatinga alleged witches’ camps in the Northern Region.

It was organised by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) in collaboration with Total Life Enhancement Centre (TOLEC-GH), a psychology focused organisation, with funding support from the French Embassy in Ghana.

Mr Adam Nantomah Baani, North East Regional Director of CHRAJ, speaking at a brief ceremony at Gambaga to climax the engagement, said it was tailored to facilitate the rehabilitation processes of the inmates as well as stabilise any psychological trauma against them.

He said CHRAJ, under its Access to Justice for Elderly Women Accused of Witchcraft, in 2021 received support from Crossroad International, an NGO, to conduct a survey on some of the challenges confronting the inmates at the various camps in the regions.

He said the survey findings suggested that the inmates were confronted with feeding constraints, nutritional imbalances and psychological trauma due to the devastating impact of the violence and abuses meted out to them.

Mr Baani said as part of measures to address the challenges uncovered by the survey, CHRAJ had undertaken the screening and sensitisation exercise to help address their mental health issues to enhance their total well-being.

He said about 70 Senior High and 70 Junior High students were sensitised including some opinion leaders in areas where the camps were located.

Mr Peter Amadu Mintir, a Clinical Psychologist and Executive Director of TOLEC-GH, who led a team of psychologists to undertake the exercise, underscored the importance of psychological interventions for inmates, saying it guaranteed their total health and wellness.

He noted that a report on the engagement would be presented to CHRAJ to determine the next step of support for the inmates.

GNA

