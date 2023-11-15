Oti youth call for scrapping of 10 per cent tax on betting and lottery wins

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov 15, GNA – The youth in Oti Region has called on the government to scrap the 10 per cent tax on betting, lottery wins and other unnecessary taxes as it presents the 2024 budget today.

The youth in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) explained that the government failed to create employment, which could have cushioned their burden and have introduced tax on betting and lottery that majority of Ghanaians youth depend on to survive.

Mr Bernard Totokari criticising the move as an additional burden on an already financially taxed populace.

He said the government imposing taxes on sports betting reflected a position that added up to the dire problem of youth unemployment.

He said this move not only highlights the government’s misplaced priorities but also exposed its lack of consideration for the struggles faced by the nation’s young population.

Mr Mustapha Abdul Ganiyu, has also called on the government to bring back road tolls to help shore up revenue for development.

He stated that re-introducing the road tolls would help generate more revenue for the state and ease the pressure on the economy.

He explained that the call reflected concerns of a large segment of Ghanaians after Civil Society Organisation (CSOs) had conducted a nationwide engagement on the budget with regards to revenue mobilisation.

Mr Joseph Chikpah and several stakeholders in the business community have shared their expectations ahead of the budget.

They believe the government must not introduce new taxes in the budget but must implement critical measures to address the tax system, adopt innovative revenue generation measures and chart a path towards debt sustainability, among others.

GNA

