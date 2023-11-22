Oti Women Wigs advocate speedy passage of affirmative action bill

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov 22, GNA – Women Wigs, a not-for-profit entity in the Oti Region has advocated Parliament to speedily pass the Affirmative Action (Gender Equality) Bill, into law, without any further delay.

The said said the undue delay in passing the bill, over a decade into law had had adverse impacts on women in the country.

They made the call during a sensitisation workshop organised by Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-GHANA) in collaboration with Coalition for Democratic Accountability and Inclusive Governance on the theme: Empowerment Women and Youth Through Understanding the Affirmative Action Bill.

Madam Rebecca Adjei, an Assembly woman for Bodada Electoral Area in the Buem Municipality suggested that people at the grassroots must be educated in the various local language with regards to what the Affirmative Action Bill law would stand for as well as what it intends to achieve.

She emphasised there was the need to enact a law, where women with equal abilities would have opportunities regardless of their gender.

Other participants thanked CDD-Ghana and Citizens Coalition for enlighten them on the Affirmative Action Bill and assured, they would involve themselves on the local governce and decision making.

Mr Emmanuel Yeboah, Researcher and Analyst for CDD-Ghana and Citizens Coalition highlighted the importance of the bill in promoting gender equality and women’s Empowerment in Ghana.

He told the participants that, the passage of the affirmative Action would create a conducive environment for women, eliminate biases and enhance the participation of women in national development.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the workshop, he explained that the bill provided a framework to help eliminate discrimination, on the basis that each citizen shared equal right to self-development.

Mr Yeboah, who is also a researcher and analyst of the AA BiII Coalition, a group Committee in advancing advocacy for the passage of the Bill, said the media had a critical role in sustaining the interest of stakeholders including members of parliament, policy makers ,gender experts, traditional rulers, opinion leaders and identifiable groups as there was enough justification for Ghana to have an AA BiII Law.

He said news coverage of the debate on the AA BiII, special documentaries and feature article on gender equality issues and media programmes on special day such as the international women’s day and other gender related activities will enhance the exposure on the bill to fast track its passage.

Mr Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu, the Oti Regional minister encouraged women to be assertive and put themselves forward for leadership roles in the local governance structure to help address challenges confronting their growth and development.

He noted that the move would strengthen efforts towards attaining inclusive national development, gender parity and the sustainable development Goals (SDGs).

The Regional minister explained that women had unique development needs that needed to be addressed and added that the low representation of women in the local governance structure was inimical to their growth and development.

He therefore encouraged them to be bold and put themselves up for elections and lobby for appointments into the governance system.

