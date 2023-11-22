Gbi Traditional Council adopts uniform burial and funeral rites day

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Nov. 22, GNA – The Gbi Traditional Council in the Volta region, has set aside the first Saturday of every month as the approved day for burial and funeral rites in the Area.

The directive which takes effect January 1, 2024, was to curtail the uncontrolled trend of burials throughout the month in the Area.

Mr Hehetror Senyo, Gbima Secretary in a signed circular to all communities and churches in the Area, said the adoption of a day for such activities was also to reduce the cost and burden of travels almost every weekend.

He said the Council had also resolved that all burials in the Area would be at designated public cemeteries rather than residences.

Mr Hehetror said the authorities were in anticipation that all concerned in the Gbi Traditional Area would comply with the directives.

GNA

