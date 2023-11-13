Oti NPP to vet 21 aspirants for parliamentary primary 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov. 13, GNA-The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Oti Region is to vet 21 out of the 23 parliamentary candidates for the primary in its nine constituencies.

This follows the directive issued by the National Executive Committee of the party, which has scheduled the conduct of its extraordinary constituency delegates conference for December 2, 2023.

The statement containing the directive indicated that the party had to elect its candidates in constituencies where the party had no parliamentary representation.

In the Oti Region, the Vetting Committee would be chaired by the National Youth Organiser, Mr Salam Mustapha, Dr Asiedu Kokro, the Deputy Director for Communications and Mr Abdul Taric Bonsu, the Deputy Nasara Coordinator, to vet the aspirants, except for the Guan and Buem constituencies where the two candidates went unopposed.

There are three women, including the Guan aspirant, Madam Adibo Goka, who is standing unopposed, with the two being Madam Pearl Akua Agyaman, Krachi East and Madam Sekyere Tinjani, representing the Nkwanta South constituency.

Mr Jonathan Akpabeh Manu, the Regional Secretary of the NPP in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), stressed the need for all the aspirants to speak to their supporters to behave and urged them to remain united to enable the party to win both presidential and parliamentary seats in Oti Region.

He told GNA that the party would ensure the aspirants met qualifications as outlined in the 1992 constitution, and the committee would be thorough in the Vetting process to ensure the aspirants also met the NPP’s criteria.

Mr Manu said the committee would be touching on issues that could impact on the candidate’s eligibility and the chances of the party as a whole.

He prayed and wished all aspiring parliamentary candidates of the NPP well, emphasising that the party needed all candidates to guarantee the party, especially more seats from the region.

GNA

