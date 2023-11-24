Nuclear power will stimulate Ghana’s industrialisation

By Francis Ntow

Accra, Nov. 24, GNA – Mr Wisdom Ahiataku-Togobo, Director, Renewable Energy, Bui Power Authority (BPA), says, nuclear power is the surest base-load for reliable, affordable, safe, and clean energy for Ghana’s industrialisation.

He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to embrace nuclear energy as the country worked to establish its first nuclear power plant by 2023, to support the provision of reliable and affordable electricity to households, and boost economic activities.

Mr Ahiataku-Togobo said this at the opening of a three-day training for some media professionals in Accra on the theme: “Shaping the perception of nuclear power technology in Ghana, the Media factor”.

“Nuclear Power has the potential to provide affordable and reliable baseload power for stimulating industrialisation and economic development, and with nuclear power, Ghana can increase significantly the contribution of variable renewable energy such as solar and wind power,” he said.

He noted that most leading countries in variable renewable energy installations worldwide, first had nuclear power plants installed, adding that “any country that you find a nuclear plant, you see industrialisation either having taken place or taking place.”

The Mathematical Physicist cited US, where 104 nuclear reactors were producing energy for economic growth, France – 59, Japan – 56, Russia – 31, Britain – 23, South Korea – 20, Canada – 18, Germany – 17 and South Africa – 1.

He said the availability of cheap power with nuclear as a baseload, would make Ghana attract global companies, leading to the growth of industries and creating more high-income earning jobs for the youth.

“You can’t run an effective One District-One Factory (1D1F) programme if you don’t have cheap and reliable power,” the renewable energy advocate said.

He allayed people’s fear on the safety in operating a nuclear power plant with respect to accidents and radiation related issues, saying, “only three major accidents have occurred since 1951 (72 years now).”

Such accident resulted in 31 people losing their lives from the 667 nuclear power plants that have been built across the world.

“Two of these deaths were due to the initial explosion, while the remaining 29 were first responders, who succumbed to acute radiation sickness,” Mr Ahiataku-Togobo explained.

On mortality rate in deaths, he noted that coal recorded 100,000 per thousand-terawatt hour, oil – 36,000, natural gas – 4,000, hydro – 1,400, rooftop solar – 440, wind – 150, and nuclear – 90.

“So, nuclear energy is a lot safer than we are led to believe,” the Director, Renewable Energy, Bui Power Authority, said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) also provide strict laws and regulations on safety for the protection of health and the minimisation of danger to life and properties.

Dr Stephen Yamoah, Executive Director, NPG, also said “there’s no incidence-free technology the world over, and the fact that there have been some incidents does not make it [nuclear power] dangerous.”

He said unlike hydro for example, where sometimes spillages were done to keep the integrity of the technology with its attendant impact on livelihoods and communities, there were no nuclear spillages.

“In using a nuclear plant, you’re always anticipating things ahead, using data and information that will guide timely decisions, including an emergency preparedness plan,” he said.

