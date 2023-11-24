Union Groups of Companies present 5,000 exercise books to deprived schools

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Nov. 24, GNA – The Union Groups of Companies, operators of the Sunyani-based Union FM, a local radio station, has presented 5,000 exercise books, to be distributed among deprived schools in the Bono Region.

Mrs Ruth Taeko, the General Manager, said the presentation forms part of the Union’s corporate social responsibility to improve education in the municipality.

“Dr Augustine Opoku Agyemang, our Chief Executive Officer is highly interested in human development, changing lives and transforming the world and he is determined to remove barriers that impede education growth”, she stated.

Mrs Taeko expressed the hope that the exercise books would benefit the poor and vulnerable children in the deprived communities so as to inspire them to learn.

Receiving the books, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister expressed appreciation to the Union and promised to ensure that the education directorate sent and distributed the books accordingly.

She said the government required support from the private sector in providing quality basic education and called on other companies, organisations and corporate bodies to also emulate, and support basic schools in the region with learning and teaching materials.

Mad Owusu-Banahene praised Dr Agyemang for his exceptional contributions towards enhancing quality education in the region, and expressed the optimism he would do more and help tackle pertinent challenges confronting the growth and development of education in the region.

GNA

