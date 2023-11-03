NPP Primary: Police ensure maximum security

Accra, Nov 3, GNA – The Police say it has put measures in place to ensure maximum security during and after the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Presidential Primaries tomorrow, Saturday, November 4, 2023.

A statement signed by ACP Grace Ansah Akrofi, Public Affairs Director of the Police Service, and copied to the GNA, said measures had been put in place to maintain law, order and peace before, during and after the primaries.

The Police said it had deployed police body-worn cameras at the various voting centres.

The assurance follows an earlier engagement with the NPP Election Committee, Electoral Commission, Representatives of Flag bearer hopefuls and other stakeholders on how to maintain law and order at the polls.

