1,400 expected to vote in Techiman South Municipality  

By Jerry Azanduna

Techiman (BE/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Voting started peacefully on Saturday at the Techiman South Municipality of the Bono East Region as delegates wait patiently for their turn in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary.

Mr Richard Asamoah in charge of the constituency for the NPP commended the delegates for their cooperation for the smooth commencement of the process, while expressing the hope that it would end peacefully.

There were police presence in all the centers visited by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman.

About 1,400 delegates are expected to cast their ballots from 265 polling stations in the constituency to choose a flagbearer for the 2024 general election.

Voting started at exactly 0700 hours at the Seventh Day Adventist School at Techiman.

Mr William Bamfo-Apori, the Techiman Municipal Electoral Officer, told the GNA that the process had been without challenges and expressed positivity for a peaceful exercise till the end.

