NMIMR engages public on its workings

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey

Accra, Nov.23, GNA- The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), on Wednesday hosted an open day to interact with and inform the public about its workings.

The open day precedes its 8th Annual Research Meeting, which aims to bring together experts from diverse fields to present cutting-edge research findings and facilitate discussions on the implications of their work for health policy.

This year’s meeting is on the theme “Strengthening research capacity to mitigate current and future disease threats, bridging the research policy divide.”

The open day provided an opportunity for members of the public, particularly students, to tour the institute’s laboratory and learn firsthand about the range of research projects the organisation is involved in.

Professor Micheal Ofori, Head of the Immunology Department, NMIMR said another goal of the day was to inspire students to participate in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programmes.

“We know that most of them have heard about Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they don’t have enough knowledge on the work done here.”

He said the open day would give the NMIMR a chance to show students how science is applied in real-world settings and how it can be used to solve issues.

It was attended by over 15 Basic schools, Junior High School, Senior High School, and students from the University of Ghana.

