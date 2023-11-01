NMC, NCA taking decisive steps to rid-off charlatans in media landscape 

Accra, Nov.01, GNA – The National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communication Authority (NCA) are taking robust measures to crackdown on money doublers, ritualists, and charlatans operating in the media landscape.

The initiative forms part of a comprehensive effort to sanitise the broadcasting content in the country.

This is in an official release issued by the Ministry of Information and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

At the heart of the initiative is the establishment of the Broadcasting Monitoring Centre, which is a specialised centre tasked with the responsibility of regulating offensive media content.

To that end, the vigilant public could call toll-free number: 0800419666 to report any egregious media content promptly.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

