Nkwanta South: Eight confirmed dead, curfew imposed after sporadic shooting  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu/Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Nov 21, GNA – Eight persons have been confirmed dead, while others, including a police officer, have been injured in Monday’s reported shootings at the NkwantaCentral Market, in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr Joshua Makubu, gave the update in a media interview on Tuesday evening.

To restore security to the area, the Minister of the Interior has imposed a curfew in the Nkwanta Town, effective Tuesday,November 21, to run from 1700 hours to 0600 hours.

This was on the advice of the Oti Regional Security Council, a press release, signed by Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister, has announced.

“Government wishes to appeal to all to exercise restraint and to use the established mechanisms for the resolution of all their conflicts and disputes,” the release said.

“Meanwhile, Government will like to reiterate that, there is a ban on all persons in Nkwanta Township and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”

It is unclear what triggered the bloody clash on Monday morning, but the victims are currently receiving treatment at St Joseph’s Catholic Hospital and the Municipal Hospital.

The Catholic Hospital is currently treating five persons, who sustained gunshot wounds.

Dr. Ebenezer Forson, a Medical Officer at the Hospital, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that two other persons, both males, were brought to the hospital dead fromgunshots.

However, efforts to speak with the Medical Superintendent of Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital proved unsuccessful.

Information gathered by the GNA revealed that some houses were raided and torched, with some occupants shot on Mondaynight.

The GNA’s source, however, indicated that it may be a reprisal attack following the long standing conflicts involving the Adeles, Challahs and Akyodes tribes over land ownership.

A recent attempt by the Akyodes to celebrate the traditional festival at the Nkwanta Junior High School kickstart the conflict.

Some persons who were shot during the incident sustained serious injuries.

A journalist, with name withheld, told GNA that many residents had fled their homes, while others were indoors for fear of being killed.

Mr Bright Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive and Head of the Security Council, said there was an uneasy calm and appealed to the people to give peace a chance.

He said such issues were best resolved through the criminaljustice system or alternative dispute resolution mechanisms that would allow development to thrive.

The expected socio-economic development would be hampered when there was insecurity and violence, he explained.

The GNA’s source revealed that security had since been beefed up with a 24-hour joint military police patrols and the visibility of security presence at vantage points in the Municipality.

GNA

