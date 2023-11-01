Nkwanta Melee: St. Joseph, Municipal hospitals treating 17 injury cases

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Nov. 1, GNA – The Saint Joseph Hospital at Nkwanta has as of Monday, October 30 recorded cases of 15 gunshot wounds at the facility after the ethnic clash at Nkwanta.

“One who had a gunshot at the chest had been referred to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, one absconded for safety of his life and sadly left all the medications provided by the Hospital Management,” Madam Anastasia Okyere, the Administrator of the St. Joseph Hospital, disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

She said, “some Police Officers are now assigned to the hospital to safeguard life and property.”

Madam Okyere, commended, the GNA, which earlier reported on the Hospital’s security plight culminating in the detailing of the Policemen.

Dr. Theophilus Nartey Amoatey, Medical Superintendent of Nkwanta South Municipal Hospital, when contacted by the GNA, said the facility received two cases all male with gunshot wounds.

Conflict broke out between Adele, Challa and Akyode tribes, which forced thousands of residents to flee from their homes to neighbouring Districts and Municipalities in the Oti Region.

These ethnic groups had clashed over the performance of ritual rites to herald the 2023 annual Yam Festival of the Akyode group.

Many homes and shops were destroyed in the clash with Nkwanta becoming a ghost town.

