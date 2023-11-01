Federation of Labour, trade associations demand review of taxes

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Nov 1, GNA – The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) are calling on the government to review the proposed “nuisance taxes in the 2024 Budget”.

The GUTA, displeased with the levies, called them “nuisance and obnoxious taxes, which had burdened the business community.

“The business community is already in distress, and called the GFL said, and called for a review.

The IEAG also stressed the need to review the taxes.

Mr. Abraham Koomson, GFL Secretary General, reiterated calls for a comprehensive review of “nuisance taxes” in Ghana, specifically Excise duties on the beverage industry.

Mr Koomson, at a press conference in Tema on Monday ahead of the reading of the 2024 budget statement and economic policy of the Government of Ghana.

He urged the government to consider job creation as a priority at a press conference in Tema on Monday.

Mr. Koomson noted that these burdensome taxes have hindered economic growth, stifled business development, and placed an unfair burden on hardworking Ghanaians and the effective operation of industries.

He said it was imperative that the government took immediate action to alleviate the challenges and foster a more conducive environment for businesses and workers.

Mr. Koomson described the review of taxes and excise duties as an urgent necessity.

“These taxes, often excessive and unnecessary, have impeded the growth and competitiveness of local businesses, stifling innovation, investment, and job creation.

“The burden they impose on businesses is detrimental to their sustainability and ability to contribute to the economic development of Ghana,” he said.

The GFL Secretary General noted that it was time for the government to acknowledge the adverse effects of the taxes and take decisive action to address them.

He said the impact of the nuisance taxes on workers could not be understated, stressing that “Ghanaian workers have borne the brunt of these taxes, with their disposable income significantly reduced, limiting their ability to meet their basic needs and provide for their families”.

Mr. Koomson noted that the reversal of the taxes would not only alleviate the financial strain on workers but also stimulate economic activity by increasing their purchasing power, leading to increased consumer spending and business growth.

Contributing to the discussion, Mr. Caleb Nartey, GFL President, urged the government to prioritise the review of the taxes in the 2024 budget.

He said GFL and other trade groups demand that a review be conducted in consultation with stakeholders, including labour unions, businesses, and experts in the field, to ensure that the outcome was fair, equitable, and supportive of sustainable economic growth.

Mr. Nartey stressed that the government must demonstrate its commitment to the welfare of workers and businesses by implementing tax reforms that promote a conducive business environment and enhance the standard of living for all Ghanaians.

“We call on all Ghanaians to join us in advocating the review of taxes.

“It is essential that we raise our voices collectively to demand a fair and equitable tax system that encourages investment, stimulates economic growth, and improves the lives of our fellow citizens.

“Together, we can create a Ghana where businesses thrive, workers prosper, and the economy flourishes,” the GFL President noted.

Mr. Nartey reiterated that the Federation of Labour remained committed to continuously engaging with the government, industries, and other stakeholders to ensure that the review of nuisance taxes and excise duties becomes a top priority.

“We will continue to champion the rights and interests of workers, advocating a tax system that supports sustainable economic development and enhances the well-being of Ghanaians,” he said.

