NGRI educates oil and gas communities on Energy Transition Framework

Takoradi, Nov. 17, GNA – Some Civil Society Organizations, Development Planners and Traditional Authorities, have called on the government to resource Technical Universities to advance research in alternative energy mix as the country plans for a just energy transition.

The group also called for the implementation of the framework in all sectors, holistic analysis of infrastructure, cost and technology to be deployed to help the country achieve the objectives of the transition before the 2070 deadline.

Nana Akosua Gyamfua, the Queen Mother of Nyankrom in the Shama District of the Western Region, said the importance of sensitisation, Education and awareness creation on the subject for Oil Producing Communities was key to have the buy-in of all Ghanaians.

The event, on the Capacity Building on Energy Transition for Oil Producing Communities, was organised by the Natural Resources Governance Institute (NGRI) in the Western Region.

Meanwhile, the push for green policies had intensified over the last two decades, fueled by Climate Change.

Ms Nafi Chinery, the Africa Director of the NGRI, said while many countries in the West had been leading the transition to low carbon energies, Africa was relatively slow.

However, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa were among group of countries that had developed Energy Transition Plans to provide policy guidelines for the shift to clean energy, Ms Chinery added.

She indicated that most countries were already experiencing the most dramatic impacts of climate change in agriculture, human settlement and livelihoods.

The engagement with the Community leaders, CSOs and Government officers was to facilitate understanding of key concepts, create awareness on priorities, targets and challenges and enhance dialogue with government on the impact of the energy Transition.

Dr Robert Sogbadji, the Member of the National Energy Transition Committee, said Ghana developed and launched the framework during the COP27 to outline mitigation measures to decarbonise adaptation measures for persons and communities.

The framework also referred to the updated Nationally Determined Contributions.

Already, the country was switching gradually to electric vehicle usage, solar power, and other energy mix with over 2000 electric cars already in the country, he added.

