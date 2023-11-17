Ghanaians urged to decisively guard national peace, cohesion

By J. K. Nabary

Breman Asikuma (C/R), Nov. 17, GNA – Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, the Paramount Chief of Breman Traditional Area, has urged Ghanaians to protect the peace and tranquility in the country for development.

He said maintaining national peace, and harmony was a civic responsibility of every well-meaning Ghanaian, therefore, it was incumbent on the citizenry to bury their deep seated political and ethnic diversities to chart a national course of growth and development.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu, who is also President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, gave the advice at a ceremony to outline activities for the commencement of the 2023 Odwira Festival for the Chiefs and the people of Breman.

The festival on the theme: “Bremanman yꜪnbom na yꜪnyꜪ,” meaning, Breman should unite and forge ahead, is aimed at making the traditional area a place of choice.

The weeklong celebration which commenced on Wednesday, November 15, is the period for homecoming, stock taking, reunion and development.

On Saturday November 18, there would be spiritual cleansing, general clean up exercise while inter denominational Church Service would be held on Sunday, November 19.

Other activities include a Health walk, free health screening, traditional games and quiz on Wednesday, November 22 and Thursday, November 23.

There would be Egyato Festival amidst Brass Band Music to the Palace on Friday November 24 and the procession of Chiefs through the principal streets to a grand durbar on Sunday, November 25 where Odeefuo Buadu would sit in state to climax the festival.

The grand finale would also be used to raise funds for the completion of the Palace extension project and other social necessities.

The Breman Traditional Council had temporarily banned drumming and noisemaking and had put in place, prudent measures to ensure full compliance, cautioning particularly, religious groups to adhere to the directive to avoid the consequences.

Odeefuo Buadu described the Odwira Festival as Ghana’s most historic festival, which teaches Ghanaians their beliefs, norms, traditions and history.

He urged all indigenes to return home and fully participate in the programme.

“Everyone must contribute their quota to make this year’s celebration memorable and unique for the many visitors within and outside the country who will join in the celebration to appreciate it.

“The development of the Traditional Area relies on us, hence while we have strength, let us combine our forces together as one family towards the total development of the area to attract tourist and investors to the area,” he said.

Nonetheless, he announced plans to celebrate his 15th anniversary on the throne as the Paramount Chief of Breman and gave thanks to the Almighty God for bringing them that far.

He further prayed to God to continually guide, protect and lead them in all their endeavours.

Nana Afful Nyankwen, Kontihene of Breman Traditional Area and Chairman of the Festival Planning Committee in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, cautioned all citizens of Breman State and others who will join them against misconduct.

They should comport themselves and desist from indulging in anti-social vices and immoral deeds which could mar the beauty of the festival, the rich tradition and culture of the area, he said.

