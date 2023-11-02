NGO registers, renews NHIS cards for Effia-Kwesimintsim residents   

By Seth Danquah

Whindo (W/R), Nov1, GNA-Pokuaa Balm of Gilead Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, based in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality of the Western Region has organised a free National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) registration and renewal exercise for residents in the municipality.

The exercise which started last year, attracted many residents, especially women of various ages and backgrounds to ensure easy access and maximum coverage of health benefits under the Scheme for beneficiaries.

Residents of Anaji, Apremdo main market, Assakae, Whindo, Kwesimintsim, and other adjoining communities benefited from the free NHIS registration and renewal exercise.

Dr Yaa Pokuaa Baiden, Founder of the Foundation, speaking during the exercise said the initiative was aimed at eliminating financial barriers and making healthcare services readily available to residents in the Municipality.

She noted that one of the objectives of the Foundation was to bring quality healthcare to the doorstep of the underprivileged in society, especially women and children, and those without access to the NHIS cards.

She expressed satisfaction about how the people had turned up to participate in the exercise and said her outfit was committed to working to ensure more residents benefited from exercise.

Dr Baiden expressed worry over the situation where some people had deliberately decided not to register or renew expired NHIS membership, saying “A lot of Ghanaians do not concern themselves with registering with the Scheme or renewing their membership until they fall sick, or their children fall sick then they rush to register or renew their membership.”

She mentioned some benefits of joining the Scheme and implored Ghanaians to register to enjoy quality healthcare delivery.

Meanwhile, Dr Baiden who is also the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Administration and Human Relations of the National Health Insurance Authority said the Authority was poised to achieve the universal healthcare coverage mark.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

