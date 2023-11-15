NGO commissions organic black soap production factory in Fanteakwa South 

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Akyem-Juaso, Nov 15, GNA – Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA) a not-for-profit organization in collaboration with the Fanteakwa South Assembly has commissioned a black soap production factory at Juaso.

The factory, which commenced production with an initial workforce of 28 was established through the Facilitated Collective Action Process (FCAP), an agreement between the community and the NGO to enhance sustainable development in the area.

The factory’s source of raw materials are the discarded parts of cocoa and plantains which are traditional crops grown at Juaso “so it’s a sustainable project which promotes preservation of farmlands and the forest eco system in the area”.

Mr Richard Kofi Boahen, Communications officer of ACA indicated that the factory was in line with their vision of helping communities threatened by the destructive impacts of extractive activities such as illegal mining.

Kaeme Cosmetics Limited, a high-end Ghanaian body products company, provided technical support and training to the community and a guaranteed market for their products.

Madam Mary Nyarkoa, one of the workers whose farmlands had been destroyed by illegal mining recounted how her trading business collapsed and thanked the NGO for coming to their aid.

She said foodstuffs such as cassava and plantain, used to be in abundance and the mainstay of the local economy, “but now mining activities have affected all our farmlands.”

The factory coming on board is a new dawn for Madam Nyarkoa and other women in the community who share same sentiments “at least the plantain and cocoa waste which hitherto was nothing now is going to improve our livelihoods “.

GNA

