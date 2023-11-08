National Youth Authority marks Africa Youth Day in Tamale 

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Nov 08, GNA – The Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority (NYA) has commemorated this year’s Africa Youth Day in Tamale with a call on young people to embrace skills acquisition for sustainable development.

The event brought together participants from the Northern, Northeast and Savannah Regions including District Directors of the NYA, young executives of governmental organisations and NGOs.

It urged them to acquire the skills needed to enable them to influence positive change in their organisations and communities.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, addressing participants at the event, said the NYA, in recognition of the tremendous contributions of the youth executives, decided to engage them to boost their confidence to continue leading positive change in their communities.

Mr Sulemana urged the youth to leverage the emerging opportunities in the country such as the YouStart initiative, National Entrepreneurship, and Innovation Programme, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) among others to enable them to contribute meaningfully to the socioeconomic development of the country.

Mr Malik Tehisuma, Kumbungu District Director of NYA said the engagement would go a long way to inspire positive change for transformational leadership.

