National Children’s Parliament demands care for children victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Nov 22, GNA – The National Children’s Parliament has called for an emergency care for children, who are victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

They said the spillage had hindered children’s ability to access education, forcing some to resort to unsafe modes of transportation to reach school.

The National Children’s Parliament made the call at its fifth session in Tamale presided over by Miss Eunice Issah Alfred, Speaker of the National Children’s Parliamemt, to commemorate World Children’s Day.

The commemoration, which is an annual event, was to solicit the support of everyone to promote the rights of children.

It was organised by the Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) in partnership with UNICEF, Plan International Ghana, Children Believe and Norsaac.

The theme for this year’s World Children’s Day was: “For Every Child, Every Right”.

The National Children’s Parliament debated the theme at the session to highlight some peculiar challenges that hindered the rights of children.

Some of these challenges included child trafficking, child marriage, child labour, child streetism, online insecurity, children involved in illegal mining, child identity and lack of access to education.

They proposed various recommendations to solve these challenges, which included government providing the basic needs of children to prevent them from engaging in activities that endangered their lives.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, speaking during the event, said the National Children’s Parliament gave hope of the country’s bright future and commended the readiness in the children to defend their rights and serve the country.

