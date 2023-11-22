Media urged to promote women aspirants in District Level Elections

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Nov 22, GNA – Madam Shamima Muslim, Convenor of Alliance for Women in Media (AWMA), has urged media houses to create space and platforms to promote women aspirants in the 2023 District Level Elections.

She said the media should play a key role in women’s participation, gender equality and social inclusion to promote women’s empowerment agenda.

She made the call during a training workshop in Tamale on gender sensitive reporting for journalists and communication skills for women aspirants in the 2023 District Level Elections.

The workshop, organised by AWMA and supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives, was to improve visibility of female candidates participating in local governance.

Madam Muslim advised the media to use their platforms to create awareness to engage women to participate in both national and local elections to improve women’s level of visibility and participation to address the gender gaps and equality in decision-making.

Dr Abena Yeboarh-Banin, Head of Department of Communication Studies, University of Ghana, called on the media to improve upon activism at the local level to create an environment for women to participate in governance and elections.

She advised women to move from their comfort zones and gather courage to make themselves available to contest for positions in local governance.

GNA

