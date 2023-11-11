Mary Addah chairs RTI Coalition Committee  

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Nov.11, GNA – Madam Mary Addah of the Ghana Intergrity Initiative has been elected as the chairperson of the Right to Information (RTI) Coalition Steering Committee.

The 15-member Committee also elected Mr Sammy Obeng of Parliamentary Network Africa as its vice chair.

The new leaders, who took over from the leadership of Dr Kojo Asante of CDD-Ghana, will have a two-year tenure in office, a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

The Coalition named the other members of the Committee as Mina Mensah CHRI, Mr Jonathan Osei Owusu (Executive Director, POS Foundation), Madam Gloria Hiadzi (Executive Secretary, Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association), Mr Jerry Sam (Executive Director, Penplusbytes) and Madam Beauty Emefa Narteh (Executive Secretary, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition).

The release gave the names of the rest as Naa Ayele Sekyere (Snr. Industrial Relation Officer & Parliamentary Liaison, Ghana Trade Union Congress), Mr Modupe Anorkplim Nukunu (Executive Director, Human Rights Advocacy Centre), Madam Genevieve Partington (Country Director, Amnesty International – Ghana), Siapha Kamara (Chief Executive Officer, SEND Ghana), Collins Osei (Executive Director, Save our Environment Foundation), Adizatu Moro Maiga (Media Foundation for West Africa), Adam Abdul Wahab (Ghana Federation of Disability Organization) and Thomas Benarkuu (MIHOSO International Foundation).

It said the Steering Committee was made up of representatives of organisations that had a wealth of experience in open governance through access to information.

The RTI Coalition is a network of over 100 civil society organisations and human rights activists across Ghana, working to promote transparency and accountability of government as well as greater participation of citizens in the democratic processes, through the mechanism of the right to information legislation in Ghana.

The press release said almost four years into the implementation of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), and with Ghana approaching elections 2024 – a period that must seek to consolidate citizens’ fundamental human right to information, it was “excited with the wealth of experiences and innovation that the new Steering Committee brings on board, and we congratulate them on their new roles.”

GNA

