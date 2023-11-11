Justine Aniaku adjudged PWD Entrepreneur of the Year 

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Nov 11, GNA – Madam Justine Mauda Afia Aniaku, Creative Director of JustMaud Group has won the Persons with Disability (PWD) Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the 2023 Edition of the Women in Entrepreneurship Awards (WIEA).

She received this recognition for her outstanding achievements, innovative spirit, and dedication to fostering positive change in the field of entrepreneurship.

With an unwavering determination and an exceptional vision, she has made remarkable strides in the business world, serving as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs and a beacon of empowerment to women across the globe.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the event, Madam Aniaku expressed her delight at getting recognition and lauded WIEA for creating the platform to honour agents of change.

She said her company deals in fashion, arts and crafts, “so basically what we do is to train women, especially in various handicrafts because we so much believe that no matter your profession you still need to create multiple streams of income.”

The Creative Director told GNA that they have been running with this vision since 2009, however, along the line they started focusing on PWDs, saying, that being physically challenged should not hinder one from achieving his or her goals.

“Some of us having gotten the chance to climb the educational ladder, we endeavour to encourage our colleague PWDs to acquire some skills and handiworks so that instead of begging on the streets they could become better to themselves and to the society,” Madam Aniaku said.

Madam Aniaku therefore, called on benevolent individuals and organizations to support JustMaud in training more PWDs who could not afford the cost of training materials.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, a Ghanaian media personality, who chaired the event, also encouraged young women to strive for excellence regardless of the challenges they encountered.

She emphasized that young women should demonstrate seriousness on the grounds of consistency, passion and determination to accomplish their desired goals.

Madam Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, Chief Executive Officer of WIEA also told GNA that the awards scheme seeks to showcase women-owned businesses and celebrate women entrepreneurs contributing to economic growth.

She said this year, the WIEA Board decided to add the PWD Entrepreneur of the Year category, as part of efforts to unearth talents which when supported will make them self-sufficient.

Nina Kwadanaab won the ultimate award of the night- Woman Entrepreneur of the Year, whereas Elizabeth Oti Ameyaa won the Woman Entrepreneur Under 25 of the Year.

Others include Princess Jewel Asare, “Agri-Woman of the Year”; Abigail Sefa Bonsu, “Most Promising Entrepreneur of the Year’”; Deborah Nyarko Osei, “Creative Industry Entrepreneur of the Year”; Mrs Patience Abekah, “Photographer of the Year”; Ernestina Arhin Mensah, “Business Insurance Broker of the Year” and Belinda Obour Mensah, “Pocketi Student Entrepreneur of the Year”.

Dr Mary Dede Ansong won the “Health and Well-Being Entrepreneur of the Year”; Jabez Heavenly Farms grabbed the “Family Business of the Year”; whereas Cakes and Bakery, “Empressmak Klothing”; and Diya Organics, the “Food Entrepreneur of the Year’, “Fashion Entrepreneur of the Year” and “Made in Ghana Product of the Year” respectively.

