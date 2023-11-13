Man, 30, murdered at Kronum Aboahia

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi, Nov, 13, GNA – A man believed to be in his early thirties was over the weekend murdered by unknown assailants at Kronum Aboahia in the Suame Municipality.

Eye balls of the deceased identified as Akwasi Tweneboah were removed and placed in his hands when his lifeless body was discovered by residents.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday at about 0300 hours in his room close to Otumfuo Last stop, a suburb of Krunom.

Some residents who spoke with GNA claimed the heinous crime could be related to a misunderstanding between the deceased and some group of tugs.

Also known as Akwasi Budo, the deceased is said to be the son of the late Kumasi Budo, a notorious hooligan known for terrorising residents of Kumasi, especially Ashtown and Buokrom in the early 1990s.

Mr. Elvis Nyantakyi, the Assembly Member for the area, said Akwasi Budo was a fine young man, who was always ready to assist in any community development project and lived with his mother and three other siblings.

The Suame Divisional Police Command has since commenced investigations into the matter, having deposited the body deposited at the morgue.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

