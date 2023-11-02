Mahama promises better economic management under next NDC gov’t

Ho, Nov. 2, GNA – Former President John DramaniMahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the next government under his leadership will ensure disciplined management of state resources.

He said the country was confronted with avoidable challenges, including the destruction of Ghanaian-owned businesses through poor policy decisions, and that the NDC had a clear strategy to reverse the trend and save the economy from further decline.

Another challenge was politics of divisiveness, which retarded development, and that must be avoided, he said.

Mr Mahama said this in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Sylvester Mensah, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), at a mini Hogbetsotso durbar at Dzelukope in the Volta Region.

He pledged the party’s commitment to reducing the cost of government and governance, creating more jobs and ensuring public accountability.

The NDC would also revive confidence in public institutions, create opportunities for all and particularly devote more time to the development of the Volta Region, he said.

However there was the need for citizens to rise to the call, mobilise and contribute towards putting an end to the suffering of the people.

The currency depreciation, increased price of electricity and water and Value Added Tax (VAT) had driven upfood prices and the cost of living, among other challenges, he said.

The Hogbetsotso brought to bear the tenacity of Ghanaians to take their destiny in their own hands when it mattered the most, he observed.

“One of the lessons that can be drawn from the Hogbetsotso narrative is that the Anlo and Ewes, and indeed all our people are freedom loving people who detest oppression in any form or shape”.

It also taught the value of unity and strength to overcome challenges as history recounted how the escapees under Togbui Agorkoli absconded in a peaceful and undetected manner, he said.

“There has been a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise the people of the Volta Region over the last couple of years and the use of the military to scare people from registering during the last voter registration exercise, “Mr Mahama said.

The significance of Hogbetsotso which was not limited to resilience and fortitude, must therefore be exhibited and upheld by the citizenry.

Hogbetsotso is a festival signifying the escape of the Anlo and other Ewes from the ruthlessness reign of Togbui Agorkoli, who persistently assigned the people todehumanising tasks.

GNA

