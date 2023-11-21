Konkombas in Yendi Municipality celebrate Linujil Festival

By Solomon Gumah

Bunbong (N/R), Nov 21, GNA – Konkombas in the Yendi Municipality of the Northern Region have celebrated their annual Linujil Festival with a call on residents to prioritise peace and unity for sustainable development.

The Bunbong Linujil Festival, translated as Yam Festival, is celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvesting of yam, which is one of the major crops cultivated by the people.

The event brought together Konkombas and other ethnic groups including Dagombas, Anufos, and Fulanis at a common platform to showcase their rich tradition and cultural heritage.

It was on the theme “Peace and Unity”.

Ubor Dawuni Wumbe, Chief of Bunbong, in his address at the festival, said it was intended to enhance unity among the various ethnic groups in the area, and also to seek the blessings of their ancestors for the next farming season.

He said the area was still confronted with numerous development challenges such as education, health, and agriculture, adding that it was important to embrace peace and unity to accelerate the development of the area.

He encouraged residents to enroll their children in school, especially the girl-child to enable them to take advantage of government policies and interventions as well as minimise gender-based violence.

Alhaji Faruok Aliu Mahama, Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency said sustainable development thrived on peace and unity, urging the people to endeavour to stay together in harmony to attract the needed development.

The festival, which attracted many dignitaries from home and abroad, witnessed live performances by some artists including ace reggae musicians and three-time Grammy Nominee, Rocky Dawuni.

