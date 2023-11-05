Kennedy Agyapong, losing aspirants back NPP flagbearer-elect

By Stephen Asante

Accra, Nov. 04, GNA – Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a losing flagbearer aspirant in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primaries, has assured the flagbearer-elect, Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, of his backing.

“We should put everything behind us and let us unite this Party,” he told enthusiastic party supporters at a rally after the polls, in Accra.

“With unity, I believe we can ‘break the eight’. I congratulate the Election Committee, Police, Electoral Commission, and the party members for the commitment you have shown to peace.

“We have to come together and give the National Democratic Congress a showdown.”

The event was to symbolically hand over the mantle of leadership from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Vice-President.

Mr. Ohene Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a business tycoon, was the main competitor to the flagbearer-elect.

Alhaji Dr. Bawumia garnered 118, 210 votes in the primaries, representing 61.47 per cent of the total ballots cast.

He was followed by Mr Ohene Agyapong, 71,996 votes, representing 37.41 per cent, while Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, placed third with 1,459 votes, representing 0.76 per cent.

Francis Addai-Nimoh polled 731 votes, representing 0.41 per cent, in an election supervised by the Electoral Commission.

Mr. Agyapong said much as the aspirants had their own differences, they needed to remain united to win massively in the 2024 General Election.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Mr. Addai-Nimoh have also pledged their unflinching support for the Vice-President.

They rallied the Party faithful and activists to focus on the task ahead while congratulating the flagbearer-elect.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

