Jomoro MP donates towards renovation of Mpeasem Roman Catholic Primary School

By P.K. Yankey

Mpeasem (W/R), Nov. 3, GNA – Madam Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, has donated some cash and other items towards the renovation of the Mpeasem Roman Catholic Primary School block in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

This formed part of her commitment to ensure quality education delivery in the area, she said.

She gave out GHC10,000.00 cash, 200 pieces of roofing sheets, and 100 bags of cement to the school’s authorities for renovation works to begin on the block, which had been in a dilapidated state since 2019.

Madam Afo-Toffey said the gesture was in fulfilment of a promise she made when the Headteacher, Mr Joseph Eduah Erzuah, petitioned her office to support the renovation of the school last year.

She pledged to settle any other debt that may be incurred during the renovation process, adding that it was an important venture to alleviate the plight of teachers and pupils during harsh weather conditions.

Education remained her priority, she said, and gave the assurance that she would continue to do everything in her capacity to improve upon the sector in the constituency.

She encouraged the pupils to commit to their studies so they could become responsible citizens in society.

Mr Erzuah commended the MP for the kind gesture, saying when completed, the renovated block would improve the teaching and learning atmosphere of the school.

Mr John Ato Hayford, the Assembly Member of Mpeasem Enzimitianu Electoral Area, lauded Madam Afo-Toffey for the donation, describing it as an act that deserved much commendation.

GNA

