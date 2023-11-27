Jasikan Municipal to honour six gallant farmers at 39th Farmers’ Day  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Jasikan (O/R), Nov 27, GNA-The Jasikan Municipal Assembly in the Oti Region will honour six gallant farmers at the municipal edition of the 39th National Famers’ Day celebration.

The awardees would be the Overall Best Farmer, Best Livestock Farmer, Best Crop Farmer, Best Youth Farmer, Best Physically Challenged Farmer and the Municipal Office of the Department of Food and Agriculture.

The event will be held at Dzolu, a farming community in the Jasikan Municipality on Friday, December 1, Mr. Moses Elorm Agbenyo Aneka, the Jasikan Municipal Director of the Department of Food and Agriculture, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview.

Mr. Aneka advised the farmers to form groups to help access and disseminate relevant information on best agriculture practices.

He said group formation would also enable them to reach out to the Agriculture Extension Agents through their leaders with ease as such officers are scarce nowadays.

The first Ghana Farmers’ Day was instituted in 1985. It was created by the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC), which, at the time, made up the whole of Ghana’s administration.

The day came because of the 30 per cent growth of the farming industry the year before.

The 2023 National Farmers’ Day celebration will be held on the theme: “Delivering Smart Solutions for Sustainable Food Security and Resilience.”

GNA

