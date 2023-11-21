Israeli strike on Lebanon kills three, among them two journalists

Beirut, Nov. 21, (dpa/GNA) – At least two journalists and a civilian were killed Tuesday when an Israeli strike targeted an area where they were gathered in southern Lebanon, according to their TV station and a Lebanese security source.

Among the killed in Tayr Harfa area were two journalists – a reporter and her cameraman – from the Lebanese Al Mayadeen television channel, the source said.

The pro-Iranian Al Mayadeen channel said “an Israeli raid” targeted one of their teams, killing reporter Farah Omar and her cameraman Rabih Maamari.

The CEO of al Mayadeen, Ghassan Ben Jeddo, said their crew was “directly and deliberately targeted.”

Ealier in November, Israel blocked the Al Mayadeen website.

On October 13, Israeli strikes hit a group of journalists in southern Lebanon, killing Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and wounding several other journalists from AFP and Al Jazeera, although the journalists were clearly identified as members of the press.

GNA

