Interference by chiefs, politicians affecting our work –Environmental Health Analyst

By Robert Tachie Menson

Dormaa Ahenkro (B/R), Nov. 4, GNA – Mr Dickson Kwadwo Akamanda, an Environmental Health Analyst with the Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly, has expressed concern over the interference in their work by some chiefs and politicians in revenue collection and prosecution of defaulters.

“Some party officials and traditional rulers troop to the office almost all the time to plead on behalf of relatives, friends and residents who have defaulted in payment of property rates and are to be prosecuted,” he said.

Mr Akamanda told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani that some residents were still owning as far back as 2014 but efforts to prosecute them had been hindered by the interference of politicians and chiefs, who tried to plead for leniency with the explanation that some would not be able to pay even when found guilty.

“Any time summons were issued for the arrest of a defaulter to be prosecuted, chiefs and politicians will quickly move in to intercede, he said, adding that thesituation negatively affected resident’s compliance with regulations and bye- laws of the Assembly, especially with the payment of property rate.

Sixty-six persons defaulted in the payment of property rate in 2022, he said, and that the Assembly could earn as much as Ghc100, 000 if resident paid their rates regularly and promptly.

“Sometimes the Assembly has to motivate some people to provide us with an offender’s name to enable us to process his or her information,” he said.

Inspite of the interferences, Mr Akamanda said the Assembly remained committed to its task of dealing with those who went against the rules.

Mr Akamanda appealed for logistics such as printersand sheets for administrative work to enhance the work of the Assembly.

He advised residents to regularly pay their property rates and other taxes on time to avoid prosecution.

GNA

