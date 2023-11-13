Independent Non-Denominational Council-Ghana inaugurated

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Nov. 11, GNA – A newly established eight-member Independent Non-Denominational Council- Ghana (INDeC – Ghana) chaired by Reverend Professor Clement Owusu Sarpong, the Founder of Word Alive Revival Ministries has been inaugurated to give voice to pastors in smaller churches.

Other members are Apostle Dr Frimpong Atta Blessing, Vice-Chairman, Apostle Dr George Anim, Secretary, Apostle Dr Gloria Asa-Esk, Treasurer, and Apostle John Agyapong, Organiser.

The rest are Apostle Dr Edward Kwakye, Apostle Dr Love Nhyiraba Sarpong, and Apostle Yaw Adjei Wiredu, members respectively.

Mr Albert Ken Dapatem, a Senior Pastor of Life Vision Church and the General Manager of 7DSGHTV Company, who inaugurated the Council said there were lot of things happening in the smaller churches that needed to be corrected and that the setting up of the Council was in the right direction.

He encouraged the members of the Council to work as a team so that the vision and the mission of it would come to pass.

Rev Prof Sarpong in a welcoming address said the formation of the Council was to give voice to the voiceless leadership of the smaller churches who by virtue of their sizes and other considerations were not given the chance to join the already existing councils.

He stated that it would also assist the pastors to let them have a say in national affairs for the development of the country as well as bringing them on the right path of the bible teaching by educating and training them.

“Our Council will not be in conflict with the already existing religious councils but rather to complement each other in bringing sanity in Christianity while going for the defence of the members who may fall into trouble,” Rev Prof Sarpong said.

Apostle Dr Atta Frimpong, the Founder and Leader of the Glory House Chapel on his part said their dream of forming the INDeC-Ghana has come to reality and urged all pastors in the smaller churches to register under it to be protected.

ASP Gideon Ahenkorah, the Amasaman District Police Commander took the opportunity to urge church leaders to fortify security in their premises by fixing CCTV cameras to help arrest unscrupulous persons who may enter their premises to steal their property.

“We are getting into the celebration of Christmas and this is the time the criminals also up their games. Recently we have received cases of stealing of instruments from some church premises whiles the owners were away,” he stated.

ASP Ahenkorah asked church owners to employ manpower security if the CCTV cameras were beyond their capacity or leave their contact numbers with neighbours close to their premises so they could be called if any suspicious character is found around their buildings.

He said fraud cases were becoming rampant and that the church leaders should do due diligence when people approach them that they wanted to assist some of their members to travel abroad, adding; “Try to know their background, status, place of abode, before going ahead to undertake such transaction. Not all of them are bad, but many of them are frausters.”

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

